Off-duty police officer shoots himself in road rage incident in San Marino

Authorities are investigating what they’ve described as an incident of road rage in which an off-duty Alhambra police officer tangled with another motorist Sunday morning but wound up with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

San Marino police received reports that a man in a blue Subaru was driving erratically in the area, then they responded to a report of a shooting at 8:40 a.m. near Duarte Road and San Gabriel Boulevard.

During the incident, police said, a driver in a Mercedes pulled alongside and “attempted to contact the [Subaru] driver.” The person in the Mercedes motioned for the man in the first car to lower his window.

“At some point during the contact, it is believed that the [Subaru] driver suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to their torso,” San Marino police said in a news release.

Advertisement

The man in the Subaru was later identified by Alhambra police as an off-duty officer. He is hospitalized in stable condition, Alhambra authorities said Monday.

“He’s OK,” Sgt. Rodney Castillo said.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that the Mercedes driver may have been an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy. The Sheriff’s Department declined to comment on the investigation.

San Marino officers could not immediately be reached to confirm the identity of the second driver.