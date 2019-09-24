California health officials tell everyone to stop vaping right now

California health officials issued a warning Tuesday that people stop vaping immediately, joining a growing chorus of health experts advising caution around e-cigarette use following recent reports of severe lung illnesses linked to the practice.

“We are seeing something that we have not seen before,” said Dr. Charity Dean, the state’s acting public health officer, in a statement. “There are numerous unknown factors at this time, and due to the uncertainty of the exact cause, it is our recommendation that consumers refrain from vaping until the investigation has concluded.”

In recent months, hundreds of people have been reported hospitalized nationwide with serious lung conditions that are suspected to be linked to vaping, both of nicotine and THC. In California, there have been two deaths due to the illnesses in addition to 90 people who have been hospitalized, officials say.

“People are getting sick and some are dying as a result of vaping,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement Tuesday. “Californians are encouraged to stop vaping until health officials fully understand what’s causing this public health crisis.”