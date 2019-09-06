Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

L.A. County officials report first death from vaping

Vaping devices
The first death related to vaping has been reported in Los Angeles County. Above, an array of vaping devices.
(Associated Press)
By Soumya KarlamanglaStaff Writer 
Sep. 6, 2019
12:25 PM
Los Angeles County officials announced Friday that a county resident died due to an injury associated with e-cigarettes, part of a nationwide outbreak of illnesses linked to vaping.

In total, 12 cases of vaping-associated pulmonary injury have been reported in the county, though this is the first death, officials say.

In recent weeks, federal health officials have been investigating a collection of symptoms, including chest pain and vomiting, associated with e-cigarettes. They say they are unsure of the cause of the problems, but the common factor among those affected is e-cigarette use.

As of Aug. 27, there were 215 possible cases of severe pulmonary disease and one death associated with e-cigarette products across 25 states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More cases are under investigation.

U.S. health officials on Friday again urged people to stop vaping until they figure out why some are coming down with serious breathing illnesses.

L.A. County officials will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to provide more details about the local death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Soumya Karlamangla
Soumya Karlamangla covers health care in California for the Los Angeles Times. She was part of the team of reporters awarded the Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack. Before joining The Times in 2013, she worked for the Oregonian, San Francisco Chronicle, Nation magazine in D.C. and Thomson Reuters in London. She was raised in Thousand Oaks and graduated from UC Berkeley with degrees in biology and English literature.
