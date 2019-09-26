Parents of 5-month-old stuffed in suitcase and tossed in dumpster get 6 years in prison

The parents of a 5½-month-old boy whose body was thrown in a dumpster were sentenced to six years in prison after pleading no contest Thursday to charges in the baby’s death.

Adam Manson, 34, and Kiana Williams, 32, each pleaded no contest to one felony count of child abuse resulting in death and admitted to a special allegation that they caused the death of their son, Jacsun Manson, the Los Angeles County district attorney announced.

Manson and Williams had initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The two had been doing drugs in a South L.A. motel on New Year’s Eve when they found the baby dead, prosecutors said. They placed his body in a suitcase and tossed it in a trash bin near the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, prosecutors said.

In late April, weeks after searching through the El Sobrante Landfill in Corona, authorities called off the search. The child’s body was never found.

Police said in a statement at the time that they made the decision to end the search for Jacsun with a “heavy heart,” but noted they couldn’t pinpoint a location in the landfill “to a point that would make continuing the search reasonable.”