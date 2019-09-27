Woman’s operatic aria in L.A. Metro station is a viral signing sensation

No one seems to know her name or where she comes from. Some have speculated she’s homeless because of the loaded cart and the many bags she carries with her.

But when it comes to her voice, the unidentified woman clearly should be on a grand stage.

A video posted by the Los Angeles Police Department of the pig-tailed woman singing Puccini has gone viral. The clip has been watched nearly 57,000 times, with more views piling up on other platforms.

“4 million people call LA home,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter. “4 million stories. 4 million voices … sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful.”

In the video, the woman stands on a train platform, her angelic voice reverberating from the tiled walls. She walks slowly toward the officer taking the video, looking directly at the camera and singing passionately.

Sgt. Hector Guzman, a spokesman for LAPD, said the video was recorded by an officer working at the Wilshire and Normandie Purple Line station. He saw the woman, and the two had a quick, casual interaction.

Guzman said this is the first time the LAPD has encountered the singing woman.

“It was powerful the first time we saw it, and every time we see it again, it’s still powerful,” Guzman said, noting he has watched the video 50 times. “The message for us was simple: Remind ourselves to take a moment to look around and listen.”

Guzman said the officer who made the recording wasn’t taking interview requests because the focus should be on the message and the woman.

Jose Ubaldo, a Metro spokesman, said the agency had never heard about the chanteuse.

“That was surprising to us,” he said. “We don’t know who this person is.”

Several commenters on Twitter said they thought the video was a set-up, although multiple people said they have seen the woman at other Metro stations. Some even tagged the “Ellen Show” and “America’s Got Talent” in an effort to get the woman additional celebrity.