Body and BMW found in search for kidnapped Santa Cruz CEO

Hours after authorities began searching for a 50-year-old man police said was kidnapped from his oceanfront home, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a BMW stolen from his house and a body near the vehicle.

Officials received a call at 3 a.m. Tuesday reporting that Tushar Atre had been taken from his home in the 3000 block of Pleasure Point Drive “during a crime,” according to a Facebook post by Santa Cruz sheriff’s officials.

Authorities said Atre was last seen getting into a white 2008 BMW SUV with the license plate 7CUG581. On Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office updated its post to say the vehicle and a body had been found.

“We have some unfortunate news. We have found the car associated with this case, along with a deceased person.”

Tushar Atre, 50, was reported missing early Tuesday morning. (Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials did not confirm whether the body was Atre’s. Santa Cruz County sheriff’s officials could not immediately be reached by phone Wednesday.

KTVU-TV reported early Tuesday that police were looking for two suspects in connection with the kidnapping. By Tuesday afternoon, officials found the body in the 24000 block of Soquel San Jose Road, officials told the station.

“We have not identified that person yet,” Ashley Keehn, a spokeswoman for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office told KTVU. “There are a lot of moving parts to this investigation.”

Atre is the founder and owner of AtreNet, a corporate website design company based in Santa Cruz, and is an avid surfer, according to public records and his social media profiles.