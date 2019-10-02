Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Suspect steals CHP cruiser, leading officers on desert chase

A police chase involving a stolen CHP cruiser.
The pursuit began shortly after 5 p.m. when deputies tried to stop a reckless DUI suspect, police said.
(KTLA)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Oct. 2, 2019
6:54 PM
Authorities have apprehended the suspect who, during a police chase, apparently stole a California Highway Patrol cruiser after crashing the pickup being used to evade officers.

The pursuit began shortly after 5 p.m. when deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station tried to stop a reckless DUI suspect, said Deputy Juanita Navarro, a department spokeswoman.

Soon, deputies with the Lancaster station took over as the pursuit entered their territory.

The California Highway Patrol joined the pursuit about 5:40 p.m. in Kern County.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the suspect got the cruiser stuck as he tried to get back on a paved road, leaped out and lay on the ground, awaiting arrest.

Navarro said that based off preliminary information, it seems the driver started out in a silver Kia Optima, and at some point, switched to a gray Toyota Tacoma, then a brown Ford F-150 pickup, and then to the CHP vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Department didn’t have any helicopters in the area, so deputies depended on media coverage for aerial views of the suspect, she said.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
