Fake concert promoter duped investors with promises of Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Maroon 5

A Northern California man has admitted he defrauded concert promoters and investors of more than half a million dollars after claiming he could secure concerts with Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Maroon 5 and others, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Monday.

Jordan Mouton, 39, of Patterson, Calif. — who also goes by the name Big Cheeze — pleaded guilty to charges related to the scheme, including wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and engaging in monetary transactions involving criminally derived property.

Prosecutors say Mouton forged the signatures of recording artists and their managers and then passed them on to concert promoters and investors, collecting $550,000 along the way.

In one instance, he forged Snoop Dogg’s signature in an artist management agreement that listed Mouton as the rapper’s manager, advisor and representative in Asia, authorities said.

Advertisement

Mouton also offered fake passports of Maroon 5 band mates and gave letters with forged signatures that authorized him to book and organize performances by Rihanna in what he called the “Asia Monster Tour” or the “Asian Monster Tour,” according to court documents.

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 16.