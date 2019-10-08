One dead after small experimental jet crashes in Camarillo field

A small plane crashed just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field outside the Camarillo Airport, killing one person, authorities said.

Ventura County Fire Department investigators responded and were working to determine what led to the crash. An official said the pilot of the plane was found dead.

Alec Ticherich, a flight instructor at the airport, said the aircraft was a BD-5 experimental jet. The plane experienced a loss of power after takeoff and crashed while trying to make it back to the airport, he said.

“The plane was entirely engulfed in flames,” he said.

Ticherich said experimental aircrafts are not held to the same safety ratings as other planes.

“Anyone can build them,” he said. “It’s basically a home-built aircraft.”

The Federal Aviation Assn. and the National Transportation Safety Board also are investigating the crash.