14,800 pairs of fake Nikes from China seized at Southern California port

Thousands of pairs of Nike knockoffs were seized at the Los Angeles-Long Beach ports complex recently in a shipment arriving from China, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday.

Had the 14,800 pairs of counterfeit Nike special edition and retro design shoes been real, the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices would have totaled more than $2.2 million, the agency said.

The shoes were in two containers with contents declared as napkins.

The fakes violated protected designs and trademarks for various versions of Nike’s Air Jordan and Air Max shoes.

Advertisement

Customs and Border Protection said collectors might pay $1,500 to $2,000 for a legitimate pair of the shoes.

