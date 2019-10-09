Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

14,800 pairs of fake Nikes from China seized at Southern California port

An agent from U.S. Customs and Border Protection holds one of the counterfeit Nike shoes
An agent from U.S. Customs and Border Protection holds one of the counterfeit Nike shoes seized on Wednesday.
(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Associated Press
Oct. 9, 2019
11:46 PM
Thousands of pairs of Nike knockoffs were seized at the Los Angeles-Long Beach ports complex recently in a shipment arriving from China, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday.

Had the 14,800 pairs of counterfeit Nike special edition and retro design shoes been real, the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices would have totaled more than $2.2 million, the agency said.

The shoes were in two containers with contents declared as napkins.

The fakes violated protected designs and trademarks for various versions of Nike’s Air Jordan and Air Max shoes.

Customs and Border Protection said collectors might pay $1,500 to $2,000 for a legitimate pair of the shoes.

California
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
