After threat locks down Cal State Long Beach, man admits hacking email, police say

After a threat described by police as credible forced the campus of Cal State Long Beach to go on lockdown Monday, authorities have arrested a second student in connection with the incident.

A female student was taken into custody Monday afternoon after university police learned of an email threatening violence on the campus. Cal State Long Beach Police said the woman’s email address was used to send the threat, but authorities have since said she had no connection with the electronic message.

The email prompted a school lockdown while investigators tracked down the woman, who was not identified. But within hours, investigators determined she had not sent the threat.

The following day, campus police took Prateek Devulpally, 18, into custody around 2 p.m. According to university police Capt. John Brockie, Devulpally confessed during an interview to using the female student’s email.

The two students do not know each other, and a motive for the threat has not been determined, authorities said.

“Throughout our investigation, we were able to determine that the female did not generate the email threat,” Brockie said. “She’s actually working with us because she’s a victim of the male who used her account.”

Devulpally has been booked into Long Beach Jail on two felony counts and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Was teaching my lecture during @csulb active shooter. My room has FOUR points of entry—none of which can be locked. All the desks are bolted to the floor. This is what we had do to protect ourselves. We should have doors that lock and clear protocol for these situations! pic.twitter.com/R6RmD6CqM5 — Ragan Fox (@RaganFox) October 8, 2019

University police learned of the email about 2:10 p.m. Monday and sent out a campus-wide alert about 3:40 p.m. after determining the threat was credible.

Students and faculty were instructed to shelter in place. Some tweeted photos of their barricaded classrooms after stacking chairs and tables against doors that did not lock.

By 4:23 p.m., the lockdown order had been lifted, with police tweeting: “There is no ongoing threat, and the campus is open for normal operations.”