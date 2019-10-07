Cal State Long Beach announces campus call clear after lockdown for ‘credible threat’

Cal State Long Beach authorities announced Monday afternoon that they’d made one arrest and that the situation was “all clear” after officials locked down campus because of a “credible threat” discovered earlier in the day.

No details about the person who was arrested or the threat were immediately available. At 3:50 p.m., university police urged everyone on campus “to move indoors and shelter in place immediately. If not on campus, stay away until further notice.”

By 4:23 p.m., university police said the shelter-in-place orders had been lifted.

“University Police currently have the sole suspect in custody,” university police said in a tweet. “There is no ongoing threat, and the campus is open for normal operations.”

Advertisement

Jeff Bliss, a Cal State Long Beach spokesman, said he could not provide no further details.