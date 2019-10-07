Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Cal State Long Beach announces campus call clear after lockdown for ‘credible threat’

By Richard Winton
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Oct. 7, 2019
4:35 PM
Cal State Long Beach authorities announced Monday afternoon that they’d made one arrest and that the situation was “all clear” after officials locked down campus because of a “credible threat” discovered earlier in the day.

No details about the person who was arrested or the threat were immediately available. At 3:50 p.m., university police urged everyone on campus “to move indoors and shelter in place immediately. If not on campus, stay away until further notice.”

By 4:23 p.m., university police said the shelter-in-place orders had been lifted.

“University Police currently have the sole suspect in custody,” university police said in a tweet. “There is no ongoing threat, and the campus is open for normal operations.”

Jeff Bliss, a Cal State Long Beach spokesman, said he could not provide no further details.

Richard Winton
Richard Winton is a crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 20 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998 and 2004. He won the ASNE Deadline News award in 2006. A native of England, after getting degrees from University of Kent at Canterbury and University of Wisconsin-Madison, he began covering politics but chose a life of crime because it was less dirty.   
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
