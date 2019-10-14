Homeless woman and her dog sleeping in car are killed in crash

A homeless woman and her dog were killed early Monday when a man suspected of driving under the influence lost control of his vehicle and crashed into her SUV and a second car, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.
Police officers responded at 3 a.m. to a report of a car accident on Hoen Avenue, just east of Cypress Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene they found three cars severely damaged, including a white Mazda SUV that ended up in the front yard of a home, according to a Santa Rosa police statement.
Officers arrested 21-year-old Angel Ivan Martinez, the driver of a black Dodge Challenger, after they suspected him of being under the influence of alcohol and causing the accident. He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and later booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a DUI and with two other counts of felony DUI.
Fatal Collision on Hoen Avenue east of Cypress Avenue https://t.co/cPtQ6MvtHN— Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) October 14, 2019
Traffic investigators alleged that Martinez was heading eastbound on Hoen Avenue and speeding when he lost control of his car, struck the parked SUV, killing a woman and dog sleeping inside. The impact of the crash caused the SUV to hit a black Prius that was unoccupied. Investigators believed the woman, who was not identified, was possibly living in her car at the time of the accident.
The major collision also caused a power outage in the surrounding neighborhood as well as damage to power lines, police said.