L.A. County deputies involved in shooting at Studio City home

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were involved in a shooting at a home in Studio City early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Deputies opened fire inside a residence in the 11500 block of Dona Teresa Drive around 7:25 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman. It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting or if anyone was hit.

Studio City is within the Los Angeles Police Department’s jurisdiction, and it was not immediately clear why county deputies were involved. A spokeswoman said it was possible the deputies were responding to a call for service or executing a search warrant.

The Sheriff’s Department was sending members of its Special Enforcement Bureau and K-9 units to the scene, the spokeswoman said. An LAPD spokesman said city police officers were responding as well.

Advertisement

Dona Teresa Drive is lined with upscale homes that sit off of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, roughly two miles from CBS Studios.