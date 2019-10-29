Plenty of confusion, but little congestion, on Day 1 of new Uber, Lyft and taxi system at LAX

Mickey Swearingen stood outside Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday morning, staring at his phone, then at a series of overhead signs, then back at his phone again.

When the 19-year-old got off a plane from Houston and opened the Uber app, a small message popped up, telling him to meet his driver in the “LAX-it” area.

“Other than the fact that I don’t know what that is, or how to get there, it’s going really well,” said Swearingen, a content creator on TikTok, the popular video-sharing app, who came to Los Angeles to meet his online friends in real life.

In an attempt to tame the infamous traffic at the nation’s second-busiest airport, LAX officials on Tuesday morning banned most Uber, Lyft and taxi pickups from the curbside. Dropoffs, which take place on the upper level, have not been changed.

To speed the travel times on the shuttles, airport officials restricted the lanes closest to the terminals on the arrivals level to pickup lot shuttles, the FlyAway service and other airport buses. The lack of honking and idling cars created an eerily quiet atmosphere on the once-chaotic sidewalks next to the terminal.

On a low-traffic and low-travel day, the system still had its hiccups. Some travelers struggled to find the new pickup area, just east of Terminal 1, called LAX-it (“L.A. Exit”).

Employees with the airport, Uber and Lyft in vivid jackets and branded hats helped steer passengers to the right places when they could. But many drivers and riders struggled to find each other in the vast parking lot.

Two Uber drivers canceled on Erik Newlin, a businessman from Dallas, as he waited in the pickup area. He was on the phone trying to connect with a third driver, but that car canceled too.

“This has been a complete cluster,” Newlin said as he made a fourth attempt. “It cost me 25 minutes I didn’t have.”

Swearingen, the TikTok star from Houston, began texting with his Uber driver as he rode the shuttle toward the pickup area. After he got settled in his Airbnb in MacArthur Park, he said, he and his friends were planning to go to a Halloween party with “about 100 influencers.”

“I hope this driver has a phone charger and an aux cord, because I’m ready to get lit,” he said, as he hopped into the waiting Honda.

The pickup lot has four separate lanes for car companies: two for Uber, one for Lyft and one for taxis. In a nearby plaza, picnic-style tables and other seating options are arranged next to two food trucks, designed to serve as a sort of “welcome to L.A.,” said Deborah Flint, the chief executive of LAX.

Traffic moved fastest in the dedicated taxi queue, where passengers stepped into the first cab available. But there were far fewer passengers looking for taxis overall, worrying the drivers whose incomes depend on airport service.

More than 100 cab drivers rallied to protest the new system Tuesday morning. Under LAX’s previous system, taxis were available at cab stands right outside the terminal area next to baggage claim, while Uber and Lyft pickups were on the upper level.

“Now customers see all the options in the same place, and they are choosing the cheapest ones,” said Shaikh Masud, who has been driving for Yellow Cab for five years, as he waited in the queue. “We don’t set our own prices. I’m very concerned.”

Marlyn Cifuentes used to work at a taxi stand outside baggage claim, helping riders find taxis. Under the new system, his job is largely the same — but now, he’s stationed in the new satellite lot, trying to entice riders to opt for a cab instead of an Uber of Lyft.

At least one person left the Lyft lane and asked Cifuentes to help her get a cab.

More than one-fourth of the 100,000 vehicles that pass through the LAX horseshoe on an average day are Uber and Lyft cars.

LAX officials had hoped that shifting Uber and Lyft pickups to a parking lot would improve traffic flow by eliminating many vehicles in the terminal area. Already, traffic in the terminal area seemed better, spokesman Heath Montgomery said Tuesday.

Traffic volumes at the nation’s second-busiest airport have risen by half over a decade, and the drive through the 1.5-mile terminal area can frequently take a half-hour or longer.

Without major changes, officials warned, traffic on an average summer day would soon resemble the bumper-to-bumper crawl on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

As part of the Uber, Lyft and taxi changes, airport officials also converted the area closest to the terminal into a bus-only route and shifted friend-and-family pickups to the median island.

“I’m gone for a year and this happens,” said Valerie Carter, a longtime Los Angeles resident who recently moved to Tennessee, shaking her head as she waited for her ride on the median island. “Now I’m over here, but we always used to be over there.”

The changes will remain in place until airport officials finish building an elevated airport train , scheduled to begin service in 2023. The people-mover will arrive every two minutes and will whisk passengers between the terminals, a car rental facility, a ground transportation hub and a Metro station .

Construction on one of the stations in the terminal area is scheduled to begin later this week.

The sleek train and a $14-billion overhaul of the aging airport are major parts of L.A.’s efforts to improve transportation in traffic-choked Southern California before the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Where Uber, Lyft and taxi pickups will occur after the people-mover opens is still unknown.