California Housing Crisis Podcast: Should the state have limits on growth?

Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch is one of the more provocative characters in the debate over the cause of California’s housing problems. In one recent speech, he compared the state lawmakers who are trying to strip some power from local governments to the villain in the Jewish holiday of Purim.

A frequent target of Mirisch’s bromides is state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who is among the most aggressive proponents of greater homebuilding in the Legislature.

On this episode of “Gimme Shelter: The California Housing Crisis Podcast,” Mirisch and Wiener debated for the first time. The episode is a recording of their conversation from the annual conference of the Southern California Assn. of Nonprofit Housing, which was held earlier this month in downtown Los Angeles. The debate lays out their stark differences of opinion over how California should grow.

“ Gimme Shelter ,” a biweekly podcast that looks at why it’s so expensive to live in California and what the state can do about it, features Liam Dillon, who covers housing affordability issues for the Los Angeles Times, and Matt Levin, data and housing reporter for CALmatters .