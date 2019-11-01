Tuition increase? Maybe

UC Berkeley student Kylie Murdock speaks out against a tuition increase at a UC regents meeting last year. (Mel Melcon /Los Angeles Times)

Regents are discussing a plan to raise tuition once for each incoming class but keep it flat after that. Higher tuition would, in part, generate more funds for financial aid, which would help students better manage the high cost of living in California.

Over the last several years we’ve avoided having tuition increases, and I think that’s been the right decision. But on an ongoing forward basis, I think we have to look at two questions: Total cost, which is not just cost of tuition, but total cost of attendance. And so where for six out of the last seven years, there’s been no increase in tuition, during those same years there’s been an increase in non tuition-related costs: housing, books, food.

What we’re seeing is that the increase in the non-tuition-related costs are going up at a faster rate than tuition-related costs, which is putting a strain on our ability to cover that cost. We have to find a way to find revenues to expand our financial aid tools. The two most obvious sources for that are either an increase in direct state investment with an expectation that some of that money be put directly in financial aid or some low predictable rate of tuition increase. One-third of every tuition dollar goes back to financial aid.

My values say that when a family looks at all those places that their student gets accepted to, they ought to be able to have a clear sense of what it’s going to cost them. Not just the top-line cost, but the real family cost — what the family contributes, what the student contributes. And so I am predisposed against voting for any tuition increase that impacts current students. That means from my worldview, the only two options that make sense are increased state investment or a very modest cohort-based increase where upon admission, you’re guaranteed what the rate is for your time as a student.