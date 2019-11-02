Long Beach toddler dies after suspected DUI crash while trick-or-treating on Halloween

A three-year-old Long Beach boy died Saturday after being struck in a suspected DUI crash while trick-or-treating Halloween night.

The boy’s father was killed and his mother critically injured when the driver of a 2002 Toyota Sequoia traveling southbound on Country Club Drive near Los Cerritos Park failed to make a turn, drove onto the sidewalk and hit the family about 9:55 p.m. Thursday, Long Beach police said in a statement.

The driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Carlo Navarro of Long Beach, was booked for driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter and is being held in the Long Beach City Jail on $100,000 bail.

Police have not identified the family, but a GoFundMe page identified the boy as Omar Awaida and his parents as Joseph Awaida and Raihan Dakhil. According to the page, 2,000 donors have raised more than $126,600 for funeral and medical expenses.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance footage or other information about the collision to contact Collision Investigation Detective Sirilo Garcia at (562) 570-7355 or sirilo.garcia@longbeach.gov.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.