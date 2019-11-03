Three motorcyclists shot, wounded on 110 Freeway

Three motorcyclists were shot and wounded early Sunday while riding on the 110 Freeway in Carson, but they managed to make their way off the freeway, officials said.

Firefighter-paramedics were dispatched to the scene about 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of South Figueroa Street and West 190th Street, officials said. The incident occurred just north of the 405 Freeway interchange.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals, including at least one to an area trauma center, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No other details were available about the condition of the victims or their identities.

No arrests have been made. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.