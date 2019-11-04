From the Archives: Corner of 1st and Broadway in 1963

This image features the intersection of 1st Street and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles. In the background is the historic Los Angeles Times building, opened in 1935. At right is the 10-story Mirror Building, opened in 1948.

A branch of Citizens National Bank occupies the opposite corner. Next door is the Redwood Restaurant. In 1973, the William Pereira-designed Times-Mirror headquarters replaced those buildings.

Turns out, this unpublished image may have been taken for a business story. The Nov. 2, 1963, Los Angeles Times business section reported the merger of Crocker Bank and Citizens National Bank.

Current development plans call for the removal of the former Times-Mirror headquarters building. It is to be replaced by two apartment buildings.

