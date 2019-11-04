Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
From the Archives: Corner of 1st and Broadway in 1963

First and Broadway intersection in Los Angeles
Nov. 1, 1963: Los Angeles Times and surrounding buildings viewed from the intersection of 1st and Broadway.
(Los Angeles Times Archive / UCLA)
By Scott Harrison
Nov. 4, 2019
5 AM
This image features the intersection of 1st Street and Broadway in downtown Los Angeles. In the background is the historic Los Angeles Times building, opened in 1935. At right is the 10-story Mirror Building, opened in 1948.

A branch of Citizens National Bank occupies the opposite corner. Next door is the Redwood Restaurant. In 1973, the William Pereira-designed Times-Mirror headquarters replaced those buildings.

Turns out, this unpublished image may have been taken for a business story. The Nov. 2, 1963, Los Angeles Times business section reported the merger of Crocker Bank and Citizens National Bank.

Current development plans call for the removal of the former Times-Mirror headquarters building. It is to be replaced by two apartment buildings.

Los Angeles Times
April 26, 2011: The expanded Los Angeles Times at the corner of 1st and Broadway.
(Gary Friedman / Los Angeles Times)

Scott Harrison
