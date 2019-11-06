From the Archives: Protests against California Proposition 187

On June 23, 1994, the “Save Our State” initiative qualified for the California ballot. An Associated Press story in the next morning’s Los Angeles Times reported:
An initiative that would deny public education and social and health programs to illegal immigrants in California has qualified for the Nov. 8 statewide ballot.
The secretary of state’s office said Thursday that backers of the “Save Our State” measure turned in sufficient signatures.
The measure would deny many public services to illegal immigrants and would require police, teachers and health care workers to report suspected illegal immigrants to state and federal authorities. ...
The “Save Our State” initiative became Proposition 187, nicknamed “Prop. 187.”
Most Republicans supported Proposition 187, while most Democrats opposed the measure. Large anti-Prop. 187 protests began in October. Large numbers of students -- leaving their schools -- joined the protests.
On Nov. 8, 1994, voters approved Proposition 187 by a wide margin of 59% to 41%. Lawsuits challenging Proposition 187’s constitutionality began.
On Nov. 11, 1994, federal Judge W. Matthew Bryne issued a temporary restraining order stopping enforcement of Proposition 187. Judge Mariana Pfaelzer followed in December 1994, with a permanent injunction blocking most provisions of the proposition.
