Injured woman and bomb threat found at Simi Valley home

A police bomb squad responded to a house in Simi Valley on Thursday evening after a man came home to find a severely wounded woman in a puddle of blood along with a message claiming there was an explosive device inside the residence.

Officials evacuated some neighboring homes as a precaution after the call came in about 7 p.m. The home is in a gated community in the 500 block of Fairfield Road, authorities said.

Police Cmdr. Steve Shorts says the homeowner found the woman on the ground with traumatic injuries and a “note or a sign” suggesting the presence of a bomb.

Shorts didn’t immediately have additional details. He says the investigation is ongoing.