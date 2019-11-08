Pacific Coast Highway closed in both directions in Malibu after fatal crash

Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions near Topanga Canyon Road in Malibu after a crash killed one person, officials said Friday.

The crash happened about 6:05 a.m. and involved two vehicles, an SUV and a sedan, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy James Nagao said.

One person was killed, according to Caltrans. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was injured.

The highway will remain closed from Big Rock Beach to Topanga Canyon Road until at least 10 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials and the California Highway Patrol.