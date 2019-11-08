Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Pacific Coast Highway closed in both directions in Malibu after fatal crash

PCHcrash.jpg
Two vehicles crashed on Pacific Coast Highway, killing one person and causing an hours-long highway closure.
(KTLA-TV)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Nov. 8, 2019
8:36 AM
Share

Pacific Coast Highway is closed in both directions near Topanga Canyon Road in Malibu after a crash killed one person, officials said Friday.

The crash happened about 6:05 a.m. and involved two vehicles, an SUV and a sedan, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy James Nagao said.

One person was killed, according to Caltrans. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was injured.

The highway will remain closed from Big Rock Beach to Topanga Canyon Road until at least 10 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials and the California Highway Patrol.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Follow Us
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement