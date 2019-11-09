Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Off-duty Cypress officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after standoff

By Emily Alpert ReyesStaff Writer 
Nov. 9, 2019
10:38 AM
An off-duty Cypress Police Department officer was arrested early Friday on suspicion of sexual assault after a standoff with Garden Grove police, authorities said.

The alleged victim told police they met the suspect at a nearby bar, then the two drove together to the Garden Grove home where the officer lived, police said in a statement. The alleged victim later left the house and called police to report being sexually assaulted.

For the record:
11:03 AM, Nov. 09, 2019 This story originally said that the off-duty officer was arrested at 3:42 a.m. Garden Grove police responded around then and made the arrest some time later.

Garden Grove police responded around 3:40 a.m.

The suspect refused to open the door or answer phone calls, leading to a standoff with police, authorities said. KNBC-TV Channel 4 reported that a SWAT team in tactical gear with a battering ram were seen outside the home in the 5500 block of Ludlow Avenue.

The suspect ultimately agreed to come out and was taken into custody early Friday before being booked into the Orange County Jail, authorities said.

The Cypress Police Department did not immediately identify the officer, saying that Garden Grove police had asked the agency not to release the name at this time, but said the person was a patrol officer who had worked for the department since 2008.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Cypress Police Department.

“Officials from Cypress P.D. are assisting our detectives,” the Garden Grove department said in a statement.

Emily Alpert Reyes
Emily Alpert Reyes covers City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.
