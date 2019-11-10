Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Lifeguards find medical supplies, including small needles, along Venice Beach shore

Medical supplies found at Venice Beach
Los Angeles County lifeguards estimate that they found more than 100 pieces of medical supplies at Venice Beach on Sunday.
(L.A. County Fire Department Lifeguards)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Nov. 10, 2019
10:26 PM
Share

Lifeguards found more than 100 pieces of medical supplies, including small needles, along the shoreline south of the Venice Pier on Sunday.

At about 11:30 a.m., lifeguards noticed what appeared to be lancets, small needles, orange plastic tubes and other supplies lying along the water’s edge. The source of the debris is unknown, according to L.A. County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division.

Some of the apparent flotsam was given to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for further investigation.

The beach was closed until the cleanup was completed. Lifeguards will continue patrolling the area for any additional medical supplies.

Advertisement

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Follow Us
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement