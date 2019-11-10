Lifeguards find medical supplies, including small needles, along Venice Beach shore

Lifeguards found more than 100 pieces of medical supplies, including small needles, along the shoreline south of the Venice Pier on Sunday.

At about 11:30 a.m., lifeguards noticed what appeared to be lancets, small needles, orange plastic tubes and other supplies lying along the water’s edge. The source of the debris is unknown, according to L.A. County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division.

Some of the apparent flotsam was given to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health for further investigation.

The beach was closed until the cleanup was completed. Lifeguards will continue patrolling the area for any additional medical supplies.

