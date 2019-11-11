San Diego State freshman hurt in fraternity incident dies

Dylan Hernandez, the 19-year-old San Diego State freshman who required medical attention last week after an unspecified incident at one of the school’s fraternities, has died, campus officials said Monday.

“His family gave their goodbyes late Sunday night,” SDSU President Adela de la Torre said in a statement. “The family has given the university permission today to share this information, and we are working to support them during this incredibly difficult time.

“As a mother, nothing can replace the profound loss of a child, and the devastating heartbreak the family and their loved ones are experiencing. All of us in the Aztec family are sending our prayers, and are here to support the family.”

The university did not list a cause of death, and the San Diego Union-Tribune has not been able to reach De la Torre for comment.

Robbins and Lopez-Villafaña write for the San Diego Union-Tribune.