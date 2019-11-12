Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Body found in aqueduct in Pearblossom

The approximate location where a body was found Tuesday afternoon in an aqueduct.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Nov. 12, 2019
5:43 PM
A body was found Tuesday in an aqueduct near Highway 138 in Pearblossom, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the 34000 block of 116th Street East in the unincorporated area of the Antelope Valley after receiving a call at 1:51 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that one person was found dead, but no details about the person’s identity or cause of death has been released.

Officers were still at the scene as of 5:30 p.m. The CHP will handle the recovery of the body and ensuing investigation.

Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
