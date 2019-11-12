Body found in aqueduct in Pearblossom

A body was found Tuesday in an aqueduct near Highway 138 in Pearblossom, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the 34000 block of 116th Street East in the unincorporated area of the Antelope Valley after receiving a call at 1:51 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that one person was found dead, but no details about the person’s identity or cause of death has been released.

Officers were still at the scene as of 5:30 p.m. The CHP will handle the recovery of the body and ensuing investigation.