Man pleads not guilty to murder in DUI crash that killed Long Beach family on Halloween

A 20-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges for a Halloween night crash that killed a husband, his wife and their 3-year-old son as they walked home from trick-or-treating in Long Beach.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says Carlo Adrian Navarro of Long Beach denied all allegations at his arraignment Wednesday. He was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors say Navarro was intoxicated when he crashed his SUV into 30-year-old Joseph Awaida, his 32-year-old wife, Raihan Faisal Dakhil Awaida, and their 3-year-old son, Omar.

Joseph Awaida died that night, his son died Nov. 2 and his wife died Nov. 3.

Navarro faces up to life in prison if convicted on all counts.