Mother dies after Halloween night crash kills husband and young son in Long Beach

The mother of a toddler who was struck and killed while trick-or-treating on Halloween night has become the third member of her family to die after the suspected DUI crash in Long Beach.

Raihan Awaida, 32, died Sunday night from injuries suffered in last week’s accident, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Awaida’s husband, Joseph, 30, died at a hospital after being struck on Country Club Drive near Los Cerritos Park by a 2002 Toyota Sequoia. The family had been trick-or-treating and were walking on the sidewalk when they were struck shortly before 10 p.m., police said.

The couple’s 3-year-old son died Saturday morning. Police have not identified the boy’s name, but a GoFundMe page identified him as Omar Awaida. According to the page, more than 3,000 donors had raised in excess of $190,000 for funeral and medical expenses.

Police say Carlo Navarro, 20, of Long Beach, was driving south on Country Club when he failed to make a turn, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the family.

News of the tragedy spread quickly in the close-knit Muslim community in Long Beach. Kenyatta Omar, a close friend and fellow member of Masjid Al-Shareef mosque, described the couple as a “power team” who joined interfaith gatherings, helped feed the homeless, taught Sunday school and volunteered at mosque events.

Navarro was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter. He was released from the Long Beach City Jail on Friday after posting bond.

Police are asking anyone with video or other information about the crash to contact Collision Investigation Det. Sirilo Garcia at (562) 570-7355 or sirilo.garcia@longbeach.gov.

Times staff writer Teresa Watanabe contributed to this report.