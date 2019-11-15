Student posted online threat about shooting at Merced high school, police say

Police in Merced have arrested an El Capitan High School student they say posted a threat on social media stating there was going to be a shooting Friday.

The Merced Police Department received a call about the post Thursday and started an investigation, authorities said in a release.

After interviewing several students, they arrested a 17-year-old on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into the Merced County Juvenile Detention facility. His name was not released because of his age.

The arrest comes in the wake of a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita that left two students dead and three others injured.