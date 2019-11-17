Saugus High School, where shooting occurred, will remain closed until Dec. 2

Saugus High School, where two students were fatally shot and three others wounded last week, will remain closed until Dec. 2, the William S. Hart Union School District announced.

Students of the Santa Clarita campus will be allowed to retrieve their belongings from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, the district said on its website.

There will also be programs available to students at the school on Wednesday and Thursday to help them cope with their grief. The school will remain closed until after the Thanksgiving break.

All of the district’s 15 other campuses will reopen Monday.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday in Central Park to remember the two students killed in the Nov. 14 shooting.

Authorities said student Nathaniel Berhow, armed with a .45-caliber handgun, opened fire Thursday in the school’s quad, killing 15-year-old Gracie Anne Muehlberger and 14-year-old Dominic Blackwell and wounding three others.

Berhow ended the attack with a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The shootings occurred on Berhow’s 16th birthday, authorities said. A motive for the attack has not been determined.