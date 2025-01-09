All L.A. Unified schools to be closed Friday amid fire crisis

Schools and offices in the Los Angeles Unified School District will be closed Friday as students, families and employees continue to grapple with effects of the wind-blown fires that have raged across Los Angeles.

The school system made the announcement late Thursday morning to give those affected more time to prepare than they had over the previous two days.

Hard copies of learning packets are available through schools and regional offices and the district has asked parents and students to go online, when possible, for academic assignments and enrichment activities.

On Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the district will distribute pre-packaged meals at 16 sites for students. District families may walk into any of these locations to receive two meals per student. This service is available only to Los Angeles Unified students and at the following locations:



North region : Mulholland Middle School, Sepulveda Middle School, San Fernando Middle School, Richard E. Byrd Middle School



: Mulholland Middle School, Sepulveda Middle School, San Fernando Middle School, Richard E. Byrd Middle School East region: Hollenbeck Middle School, South Gate High School, Los Angeles Academy Middle School, John H. Liechty Middle School



Hollenbeck Middle School, South Gate High School, Los Angeles Academy Middle School, John H. Liechty Middle School South region : Fremont High School, Harry Bridges Span School, Edwin Markham Middle School, Barack Obama Global Preparation Academy



: Fremont High School, Harry Bridges Span School, Edwin Markham Middle School, Barack Obama Global Preparation Academy West region: Marina Del Rey Middle School, Sonia Sotomayor Arts and Sciences and Magnet, Berendo Middle School, Fairfax High School

The school system also will have mental health support available through a Student and Family Wellness Resource Line at 213-241-3840, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The district’s 75,000 employees can obtain help through the Employee Assistance Service for Education at https://www.lausd.org/domain/1438 or by calling the 24/7 support line at 800-882-1341.