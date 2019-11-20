Montebello student threatened principal on Snapchat to get out of going to school, police say

A Montebello high school student was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of threatening his principal on Snapchat so that he wouldn’t have to go to school.

A concerned parent of another student at Montebello’s Vail High School notified school officials of the social media post, and it was then reported to police, the city Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives interviewed the 16-year-old student suspected of creating the post, and he admitted to doing so in the hope that classes would be canceled and he wouldn’t have to attend school, police said.

Police arrested the student on suspicion of making a criminal threat. His name wasn’t released because of his age.

The arrest came in the wake of a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita that left two students dead and three others injured.

Last week, police in Merced arrested an El Capitan High School student they said posted a threat on social media stating there was going to be a shooting there.