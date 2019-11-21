Philippine Airlines plane makes emergency landing at LAX

A Philippine Airlines flight headed to Manila made an emergency landing Thursday shortly after leaving Los Angeles International Airport after its right engine apparently started shooting flames.

Philippine Airlines Flight 113, a Boeing 777, landed without further incident at LAX about 11:50 a.m. after its flight crew reported a right engine problem on departure, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Videos posted to social media showed short bursts of flames coming from the plane’s right engine.

“I could see flashes of light. I thought it was some kind of ... just from the sunlight, and then I just start hearing ‘boom, boom, boom,’ and I look out of the window and there’s balls of fires just shooting out of the engine,” Walter Baumann, a passenger, told KABC-TV Channel 7.

Philippine Airlines has not responded to a request for comment.