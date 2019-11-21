California’s top court to decide whether state can force Trump to disclose tax returns

California’s highest court will decide Thursday whether the state can require presidential candidates, including President Trump, to disclose their tax returns in order to appear on the state’s primary ballot.

The California Supreme Court, weighing a new state law that requires such disclosures, will rule on a challenge by the California Republican Party. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the requirement into law in July, the first of its kind in the nation.

Although the law did not single out Trump, it was clearly aimed at the president. Trump, unlike other recent presidential candidates, has refused to make public his tax returns.

The law requires all presidential primary candidates to submit five years of income tax filings by Tuesday to secure a spot on California’s March presidential primary ballot. State election officials are required to post the financial documents online, with certain private information redacted.

The new law also requires candidates for governor to release their tax returns before the statewide primary, beginning in 2024.

Supporters of the requirement said it would ensure voters were fully informed before casting their ballots. Newsom said the tax disclosures would “shed light on conflicts of interest, self-dealing, or influence from domestic and foreign business interest.”

During a hearing before the court earlier this month, a lawyer representing the Republicans argued the law violated a 1972 voter-approved constitutional amendment that said recognized candidates must appear on the presidential primary ballot. Republican leaders have argued the law would depress Republican turnout in March if Trump’s name was not on the ballot.

Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, one of three Republican appointees on the seven-member court, remarked during the hearing that the Legislature apparently failed to even consider the California Constitution before passing the measure. She said the court searched the records to find mention of the California Constitution, and “we didn’t find anything.”

California Deputy Atty. Gen. Jay C. Russell, defending the law, said the state Constitution gave the Legislature the power to impose all sorts of requirements on primary candidates. The court’s liberal justices as well as their more conservative colleagues appeared astonished by the argument.

“Would the Legislature be entitled to impose requirements that candidates produce birth certificate or psychotherapy records or affidavits that they have never committed adultery or been a member of the Communist Party?” asked Justice Joshua Groban, one of four justices appointed by former Gov. Jerry Brown.

Even if the state high court upholds the law, it could not be enforced under an order by Sacramento-based U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr.

England ruled in September that the law violated four different sections of the U.S. Constitution in addition to a separate federal law. The state appealed his ruling to the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which will not decide the case before the deadline for the March ballot.

Federal courts have the last word on matters of federal law, and the California Supreme Court has the final say on state law issues. If either court blocks the law, it cannot take effect.