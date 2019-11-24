Sick Norwegian Cruise Line passengers checked by paramedics in L.A.

Several people who had fallen ill aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Sunday were being evaluated by paramedics as they disembarked from the ship, authorities said.

It was unknown how many people were being assessed or who might need an ambulance for transfer to a local hospital for further medical assistance, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

None of the affected people, however, showed life-threatening symptoms.

The ship was identified as Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy, according to the Fire Department.