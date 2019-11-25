Cave fire: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

The Cave fire north of Santa Barbara County is threatening homes.

Here are details:

EVACUATIONS

Painted Cave to Camino Cielo, Highway 154 east to Ontare Road.

Advertisement

Areas between Highway 154 and Patterson Road.

Here is The Times’ evacuation map.

ORIGIN

The fire was first reported at East Camino Cielo and Painted Cave Road and was being pushed south by 15-mph down-canyon winds with 30-mph gusts.

Advertisement

ROAD CLOSURES

Highway 154 and numerous roads. Officials urge people to avoid fire areas.

EVACUATION CENTER

Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Road, Goleta

ANIMAL SHELTERS

Small animals:

Goleta Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road

Large animals:

Advertisement

Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara