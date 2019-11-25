Fire burning in Los Padres National Forest north of Santa Barbara

A 15-acre wind-driven brush fire is burning in Los Padres National Forest near Highway 154, north of Santa Barbara.

The Cave fire started late Monday afternoon near East Camino Cielo and Painted Cave Road and is starting to move down canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire is being pushed south by northerly winds that are expected to increase until at least midnight.

#CaveFire- Burning in the Los Padres NF on E. Camino Cielo near Painted Cave. pic.twitter.com/q6Q0y50sDC — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) November 26, 2019

In the area where the Cave fire is burning, northwest winds were blowing about 8 mph, with gusts up to 27 mph. Relative humidity was at 14% as of 5:25 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to increase, especially at higher elevations, with some areas of the Santa Ynez Mountains expected to see wind gusts of up to 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the area of Highway 154 east to Ontare Road and from Foothill Road to the top of Camino Cielo. An evacuation warning has been issued for Highway 154 west to Fairview Avenue and Ontare Road east to Gibraltar Road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.