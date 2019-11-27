LAPD seeks public’s help in identifying possible kidnapping victim and suspect

After investigating more than 30 tips with no results, the Los Angeles Police Department is now seeking the public’s help in finding the victim and suspect of a potential kidnapping in South L.A. earlier this month.

At a Wednesday news conference, the LADP released an updated photo of the vehicle authorities believe the suspect used.

At 11:10 p.m. on Nov. 12, a doorbell with a video camera and microphone captured the screams of a woman yelling for help at least 10 times in a residential area of Leimert Park just south of Obama Boulevard.

A vehicle that has now been identified as a 2003 to 2008 white Toyota Matrix with dark wheel rims was then seen driving along 3rd Avenue toward 39th Street Street at a high rate of speed with the rear hatch open. Witnesses originally thought the vehicle was a Toyota Camry.

The vehicle was last seen in the area of Greyburn Avenue and Obama Boulevard, the LAPD said. Det. David Marcinek of the LAPD’s Southwest Division said witnesses reported the vehicle’s passenger window was punched out and covered in plastic. Marcinek said it was unclear whether the incident was a kidnapping or a domestic dispute. A review of missing persons reports from across the region did not provide any leads, Marcinek said.

The LAPD asked anyone with information to contact Marcinek at (213) 485-2197. Anonymous tips can be left at (800) 222-TIPS.