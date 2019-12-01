Norwegian Joy passengers fall ill; paramedics respond twice in one week

For the second time in a week, paramedics responded after passengers aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles were reported as having fallen ill, authorities said.

Passengers on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy were evaluated for flu-like symptoms, but all declined to be transported to the hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The cruise ship arrived at the Port of Los Angeles on Sunday morning. It was the same ship that paramedics responded to a week earlier after a report about passengers who were ill. Last week, four people from the Norwegian Joy were sent to a hospital for further medical treatment, authorities said.

Fire officials said this most recent call came in Sunday at 5:10 a.m. prior to the boat’s arrival in Los Angeles.

A message left for Norwegian Cruise Line wasn’t immediately returned.