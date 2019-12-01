Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Norwegian Joy passengers fall ill; paramedics respond twice in one week

Norwegian Joy
The Norwegian Joy on the Ems River in Papenburg, Germany, in March 2017.
(Norwegian Cruise Line)
By Dakota SmithStaff Writer 
Dec. 1, 2019
10:29 AM
For the second time in a week, paramedics responded after passengers aboard a Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked at the Port of Los Angeles were reported as having fallen ill, authorities said.

Passengers on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy were evaluated for flu-like symptoms, but all declined to be transported to the hospital, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement.

The cruise ship arrived at the Port of Los Angeles on Sunday morning. It was the same ship that paramedics responded to a week earlier after a report about passengers who were ill. Last week, four people from the Norwegian Joy were sent to a hospital for further medical treatment, authorities said.

Fire officials said this most recent call came in Sunday at 5:10 a.m. prior to the boat’s arrival in Los Angeles.

A message left for Norwegian Cruise Line wasn’t immediately returned.

Dakota Smith
Dakota Smith covers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.
