Leader of L.A.'s top homeless agency quits after a ‘long five years,’ rising public anger

In a major change for the team tasked with addressing rising homelessness in the region, Peter Lynn announced Monday that he is stepping down as head of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

Chief Program Officer Heidi Marston will fill in as interim director during a national search for a replacement when Lynn officially leaves at the end of this month.

“Boy, these have felt like some long five years,” he said in an interview last week. “I mean I have really enjoyed this, this role and this gig and I have also felt quite a lot of wear and tear from it.”

Lynn has long been the face of bad news on the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles. As executive director of the city-county agency that conducts the count of those without permanent shelter, he presented the results to elected officials and the public each year, using colorful charts of the number housed and in shelters, alongside charts of the number living on the streets.

Advertisement

Homelessness has increased a total of 33% during Lynn’s tenure, precipitating a public reaction that has produced millions of dollars of new tax revenue but also growing frustration with the lack of visible results.

Lynn told The Times that his decision to leave the $242,000-a-year job was partly motivated by a nearly two-month medical absence after an August auto accident left him with a debilitating concussion. The time away allowed him to see things from a new perspective, he said.

Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, president and chief executive of LA Family Housing, a services provider and homeless housing developer, said she is “really disappointed” that Lynn has decided to resign.

“I totally appreciate and understand why he is making a decision to step down. It is a really challenging position to be in,” she said. “He’s never lost sight of the humanity of why we were doing our work.”

Advertisement

Elise Buik, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Greater Los Angeles, said Lynn “has dedicated his life to this work, and L.A. County is a better place because of it.”

He led the effort to “build up the coordinated and integrated approach we’ve always needed,” she said. “He also helped drive the conversation about how racism is intertwined with homelessness, and he elevated our housing affordability crisis as the key headwind that we face.”

In Lynn’s most recent presentation to announce the 12% countywide increase in homelessness in 2019, for instance, he took pains to explain that even as shelter and housing programs were taking thousands of people off the streets, a crisis of housing affordability was pushing even more out of their homes.

Lynn said he has been trying to shift the public conversation from the “personal characteristics of the people who are homeless ... to structural factors, like housing affordability, like lack of access to mental health, like lack of access to substance use treatment.”

Despite that, Lynn said he considered himself to be, primarily, an administrator. In a non-political job atop an agency created in 1993 by Los Angeles city and county to manage mostly federal homeless funds, his biggest challenge was pulling together a sprawling homeless services system with tentacles across the county and 88 city governments.

Lynn has had to balance the sometimes differing demands of elected officials — principally Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and members of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, but also those of smaller cities who felt they weren’t getting a fair share of resources.

Lynn took the job at LAHSA in December 2014, after serving as Section 8 administrator with the Los Angeles Housing Authority. He inherited a nascent project called the “coordinated entry system,” which was designed to match people on the street with appropriate shelter or housing as it became available.

That system, developed by United Way as a pilot program, had to be expanded to work with hundreds of homeless and housing agencies across the county. And in 2015, under Lynn’s leadership, LAHSA produced its first data analysis projecting how many housing units and shelter beds would be needed to serve the county’s homeless population — then about 44,000 people.

Advertisement

“We wanted to [say] ... ‘Hey, Los Angeles. There is a huge gap in the resources that we need to address this,’” Lynn said.

That data analysis provided the foundation for two local tax measures. In 2016, Los Angeles city voters approved Proposition HHH to authorize $1.2 billion in housing construction bonds, and in 2017, county voters approved Measure H, a sales tax increase for homeless services.

The result of those two measures — particularly Measure H — was a flood of new money that put Lynn in the unusual position of needing to more than triple his staff as the homeless authority hired hundreds of outreach workers, contract administrators and data analysts to manage the new work.

“We are five times the size that we were,” he said. “I don’t think any of us would have expected in December of 2014 that we would have this enormous support from the voters to turn out and put these resources behind these initiatives.”

Lynn said he decided five years was a reasonable time to stay as executive director and that he would be leaving authority with a strong management team.

In the future, Lynn said he plans to stay in the homeless field, but would like to be involved in initiatives that he sees as crucial but beyond the scope of LAHSA, among them, mental illness and substance abuse treatment, as well as reentry programs.

“There’s a tremendous amount of work there and we have a long way to go,” he said. “I think America, in general, provides really poor funding ... for mental health, substance use treatment. And I will say, people are really suffering for that.”

He said he also plans to advocate for new housing models to address affordability, especially to replace the single room occupancy hotels that have all but vanished in L.A.

Advertisement

“To the extent that we cannot get deep subsidies,” Lynn said, “we need to think about housing stock types that will be deeply affordable.”