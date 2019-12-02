Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Truck hauling 6,000 pounds of condensed milk on Interstate 5 overturns at Lebec

EKy3Rl9UEAIIMkb.jpg
A tanker carrying condensed milk overturned Monday morning.
(Caltrans District 7)
By Colleen ShalbyStaff Writer 
Dec. 2, 2019
12:12 PM
A tanker truck carrying 6,000 gallons of condensed milk skidded off Interstate 5 and overturned Monday morning, closing two southbound lanes.

The truck, carrying the equivalent of 96,000 cups of condensed milk, ran off the road at 4:49 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 5 in Lebec at Smokey Bear Road. The crash prompted the closure of two right lanes as crews worked to pump out the milk and fix a damaged guardrail. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert shortly after 6 a.m., saying it would last until at least 3:30 pm.

According to the CHP, the truck skidded down a 75-foot embankment, through a guardrail and landed in a ditch. There were no reported injuries, but the damaged truck had part of its hood torn off.

It was unclear what caused the crash. Photos from the scene show remnants of snow, which plagued I-5 drivers on Thanksgiving. The winter storm twice forced closures through the Grapevine, leaving travelers to find alternative routes between Southern and Northern California.

Colleen Shalby
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
