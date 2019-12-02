Truck hauling 6,000 pounds of condensed milk on Interstate 5 overturns at Lebec

A tanker truck carrying 6,000 gallons of condensed milk skidded off Interstate 5 and overturned Monday morning, closing two southbound lanes.

The truck, carrying the equivalent of 96,000 cups of condensed milk, ran off the road at 4:49 a.m. on the southbound Interstate 5 in Lebec at Smokey Bear Road. The crash prompted the closure of two right lanes as crews worked to pump out the milk and fix a damaged guardrail. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert shortly after 6 a.m., saying it would last until at least 3:30 pm.

According to the CHP, the truck skidded down a 75-foot embankment, through a guardrail and landed in a ditch. There were no reported injuries, but the damaged truck had part of its hood torn off.

Photos of tanker truck over the side of SB I-5 at Smokey Bear Rd - right lane closed. https://t.co/I3aZOCtycH pic.twitter.com/bqAPTtZ8AA — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 2, 2019

It was unclear what caused the crash. Photos from the scene show remnants of snow, which plagued I-5 drivers on Thanksgiving. The winter storm twice forced closures through the Grapevine, leaving travelers to find alternative routes between Southern and Northern California.