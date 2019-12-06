3 UPS trucks held up at gunpoint in San Jose

San Jose police are looking for two men they say held up UPS trucks at gunpoint in three separate robberies this week.

The men were wearing ski masks and dark clothing, and one of them was armed with a handgun, investigators said. In each robbery, the men approached the UPS truck and demanded the driver open the door. The pair then entered the truck, stole packages and fled in a newer-model black Honda sedan that was nearby.

The first robbery took place about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday near Beech Grove Court and Banana Grove Lane. The second occurred at 8 p.m. Wednesday near Sand Point Drive and Quimby Road, and a third stick-up was reported 45 minutes later near War Admiral Avenue and Snow Drive, police said.

UPS said in a statement it is working with law enforcement on the investigations.

“UPS takes a multi-layered approach to security, but we do not disclose those methods to maintain their effectiveness,” a spokesman said in an email.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.

The investigation comes amid the deadly shooting of a UPS driver in Florida. Armed robbers stole the driver’s truck and led police on a chase that ended in gunfire at a busy South Florida intersection during rush hour Thursday, the FBI said. The two carjackers and a person in a nearby vehicle were also killed in a gun battle with police.

Anyone with information about the San Jose robberies is asked to call Det. Eddy Reyes of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.