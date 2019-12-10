Three injured in Placer County library by man with knife

Three people were injured Tuesday afternoon in the Placer County library in Auburn by a man with a knife who fled on foot after the assault.

Authorities do not know whether the suspect, who is at large, got onto a bus or into a vehicle after the incident occurred about 1:40 p.m.

KTXL-TV Channel 40 reported that two library patrons were stabbed and a third person was injured when they tried to intervene.

The library was closed for the day, and residents have been asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story based on preliminary information and will be updated.