California

Three injured in Placer County library by man with knife

Police outside the Placer County library
Authorities are searching for a man who attacked three people at the Placer County library Tuesday afternoon.
(Placer County)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Dec. 10, 2019
6:01 PM
Share

Three people were injured Tuesday afternoon in the Placer County library in Auburn by a man with a knife who fled on foot after the assault.

Authorities do not know whether the suspect, who is at large, got onto a bus or into a vehicle after the incident occurred about 1:40 p.m.

KTXL-TV Channel 40 reported that two library patrons were stabbed and a third person was injured when they tried to intervene.

The library was closed for the day, and residents have been asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story based on preliminary information and will be updated.

Placer County Library

California
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
