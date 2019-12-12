Inmate from L.A. County slain at high-security Northern California prison

Two inmates killed a fellow convict Thursday at a high-security Northern California prison, officials said.

Correctional officers said they saw Anthony Rodriguez and Cody Taylor attack Luis Giovanny Aguilar in the day room of a restricted housing unit at California State Prison, Sacramento.

They broke up the attack by firing foam baton rounds and found one inmate-manufactured weapon at the scene. Aguilar was pronounced dead half an hour after the assault.

The victim was serving a four-year sentence from Los Angeles County for vehicle theft and attempting to evade a police officer while driving recklessly as a repeat offender.

Rodriguez is similarly serving a four-year term from Los Angeles County for the latest in a series of vehicle thefts and drug possession convictions dating to 2000. He also is serving a three-year sentence from Sacramento County for possession of a deadly weapon and assault by a prisoner with deadly weapon.

Taylor started out in 2013 serving a six-year sentence from Ventura County for robbery. But he added four-year and 15-year sentences from Kern County in 2014 for attempted second-degree murder and two instances of possessing a deadly weapon by a repeat offender.

The prison houses about 2,100 inmates east of Sacramento.

