Intruder sexually assaulted Riverside woman while she slept beside husband, police say

Police released a sketch of a man they say broke into a Riverside woman’s home and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping. (Riverside Police Department)

Police are looking for a man suspected of breaking into a Riverside woman’s home early Wednesday and sexually assaulting her while she slept beside her husband.

The attack was reported about 2:40 a.m. at an apartment in the 5800 block of Fair Isle Drive in the Sycamore Canyon neighborhood, police said.

The woman was awakened by the assault and roused her husband, prompting the intruder to run from the apartment, according to investigators. Officers searched the area but were unable to find him.

Advertisement

The woman worked with a sketch artist to create a rendering of the suspect, which police released Thursday.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact Riverside Police Det. Janet Ramos at (951) 826-8716 or jramos@riversideca.gov.