Man shot and killed by deputies in East L.A.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies have shot and killed a man they say pulled a gun as they confronted him in East Los Angeles.

The shooting took place about 5:30 p.m. Monday on 4th Street as deputies approached the man, according to a Sheriff’s Department statement.

“Upon contact with the suspect, the suspect drew a firearm“ and was shot several times, the department said.

He died at the scene. His name was not immediately released. No deputies were hurt.

A handgun was found at the scene, authorities said.

Other details, including how many deputies opened fire, were not immediately released.