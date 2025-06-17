Wildfire threatens structures in eastern San Diego County; evacuations ordered

The Monte fire burns Tuesday afternoon in the community of Lakeside in San Diego County.

A wildfire that erupted Tuesday afternoon in the San Diego County community of Lakeside was threatening structures, prompting mandatory evacuations.

The fire, in the eastern part of the county, was spreading at a moderate rate and had charred 200 acres by about 4 p.m., according to fire officials. There was 0% containment.

Officials issued evacuation orders in a rural area of the unincorporated community — in the El Monte Valley, near the base of El Capitan Mountain. The area includes horse ranches and lies just south of the riverbed of the San Diego River.

The Monte fire was reported to have started just north of El Monte County Park.

Images broadcast on KNSD-TV showed flames leaping toward a ridgetop as billowing gray smoke rose from the valley floor. Firefighting helicopters were unleashing water drops.

The fire is just west of El Capitan Reservoir, one of the largest in the city of San Diego’s reservoir system. It was burning about nine miles northeast of El Cajon and 22 miles northeast of downtown San Diego.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego warned of elevated fire weather risk Tuesday caused by gusty winds and local humidity in the mountains of San Diego, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, as well as the high deserts.

A temporary evacuation point was established at the Walmart Supercenter at 13487 Camino Canada in El Cajon, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials closed El Monte Road northeast of Yucca Road.

