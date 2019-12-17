Full coverage: ‘Man in the Window’

To an early love interest, Joe DeAngelo was energetic and worldly. Now, nearly 50 years later, he stands accused of an extended spasm of violence — home invasions, rapes, murders — in the 1970s and ’80s.
2Police and prosecutors are determined to access DNA information from private, consumer sites. They say the data is invaluable, but privacy advocates say the practice is ripe for abuses.
3When she began investigating the trail of the Golden State Killer last year, Times reporter Paige St. John quickly realized there was a thread that had nothing to do with the rapes and killings themselves.
4Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for the man accused of being the Golden State Killer.