Golden State Killer to be sentenced for crimes that terrorized a generation of Californians

All that now awaits the Golden State Killer is an end of his days in prison.

A Sacramento County judge on Friday will sentence the 74-year-old serial rapist and murderer to 26 life terms for killing 13 people and raping 50 in a series of break-ins that terrorized a state.

But as the historic criminal case comes to an end, victims and prosecutors struggle with what constitutes justice after four decades of suffering and loss.

“To say our family is in grief is an understatement. Calling this true justice is probably an overstatement,” Bryan Sanchez, nephew of 1981 murder victim Greg Sanchez, told Judge Michael Bowman in Sacramento County Superior Court this week during three days of impact statements.

“Justice is not possible in this case,” said Jennifer Carole, the daughter of another murdered victim, Lyman Smith, and his wife, Charlene. “And because of that, I can have no peace.”

The 2018 arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. marked the first cold case in the nation to be solved by tracking a killer through the DNA of his family members on public genealogy sites.

DeAngelo has admitted to crimes originally attributed to multiple assailants in the 1970s and 1980s, each with his own sobriquet — the Visalia Ransacker, East Area Rapist and Original Night Stalker. It wasn’t until DNA connected the crimes that the unknown attacker was rebranded the Golden State Killer.

The crimes began as window peeping in DeAngelo’s hometown of Rancho Cordova. They progressed to bedroom burglaries and panty thefts in Visalia, and then the murder of a college instructor who caught the intruder attempting to abduct his daughter from her bedroom.

The rapes that ensued became more violent, as DeAngelo began to attack couples together, and later, to kill them.

The investigations were often botched by law enforcement agencies refusing to cooperate, but the crimes also instigated major advances in criminal justice laws and tools. They were cited by women’s rights advocates to successfully increase the penalties for rape. A political crusade launched and funded by the family of murder victim Keith Harrington fueled a California law requiring felons to add their DNA to a databank used to hunt criminals.

Harrington’s older brother, Ron, used his victim statement in court this week to make the case for overriding privacy concerns and preserving police access to consumer genealogy sites, like the one detectives used to identify DeAngelo.

“It is so important for law enforcement to be allowed to solve cold cases using public access DNA sites,” he said.

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, DeAngelo admitted to carrying out 53 attacks on 87 victims in 11 counties, starting in 1975 and ending with the rape and murder of a teenage girl in Orange County in 1986. Authorities believe he is also responsible for two more sexual assaults and a shooting for which he was not charged.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to spare him the death penalty. He is to be sentenced to 11 life terms without the possibility of parole, to be served consecutively, plus 15 life terms and eight years.

Prosecutors from Ventura, Orange, Santa Barbara, Sacramento, Contra Costa and Tulare counties are scheduled to wrap up a week in which victims recounted painful and often remarkable stories of human suffering and triumph with their own presentation on Friday.

But they also are intent on proving that DeAngelo is conning the court, and want to enter into the record a video of DeAngelo as he bounds about his jail cell, seeking to block the bright light from a high window with cardboard. In court appearances, DeAngelo appears thin and stooped, often reliant on a wheelchair.

Among those filing victim statements was DeAngelo’s ex-wife. Sharon Huddle lived with him during the rapes and murders of the 1970s and 1980s, but moved out with their three daughters not long after. She finalized their divorce after his arrest.

“I have lost my ability to trust people,” Huddle wrote in a brief statement, telling the court DeAngelo’s crimes “have had a devastating and pervasive” effect on both her and her family. “I trusted the defendant when he told me he had to work, or was pheasant hunting, or going to visit his parents hundreds of miles away.”

Huddle has remained silent most of the two-year court case, beyond expressing sympathy for victims shortly after DeAngelo’s arrest.

Huddle did not say what she wished to happen with her former husband. She instead concluded, “I wish that nothing I say here will detract from any other person’s impact statement.”